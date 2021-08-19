Gerard Pique could be rested by Barcelona against Athletic Bilbao due to slight discomfort

Gerard Pique could be rested by Barcelona for their La Liga clash with Athletic Bilbao on Saturday according to TV3 and Marca. The Catalan veteran ended last weekend’s game against Real Sociedad with slight discomfort, and doctors have recommended he be rested a week in order to fully recuperate.

Ronald Koeman does have options to call upon at centre-back in Pique’s absence. Eric Garcia started beside him against La Real, while Ronald Araujo, Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti are also fit and available. Araujo, at this moment in time, looks the most likely to step into his shoes. The Uruguayan enjoyed a strong debut season with the first team last term.

Pique scored for Barcelona in that opening-day game, converting Memphis Depay’s cross with a clean header to kickstart a game Barcelona went on to win 4-2. Athletic opened their campaign with an uninspiring 0-0 draw against Elche, but did beat Barcelona in the final of the Supercopa de Espana last season.