Eden Hazard prepares to return to Levante with Real Madrid, a scene of pain for him in the past

Eden Hazard doesn’t have good memories of away trips to Levante, note Diario AS. Back in February of 2020, Real Madrid were beaten 1-0 by their hosts and Hazard was taken off in the 67th minute with pain in his right ankle; an injury that would send him to the operating room and derail his Madrid career.

The Belgian playmaker returns to the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia this weekend, the scene of the crime. Madrid opened the Carlo Ancelotti era with a 4-1 defeat of Alaves at Mendizorroza, however, with Hazard looking back to his own self and even assisting Karim Benzema’s opener with an impish little flick. He’ll be hoping to demonstrate that he’s exorcised the ghosts of the past and is ready for the new campaign.

It’s now 547 days since that day at Levante, and Hazard has missed games for the club that paid €100m to Chelsea for him due to 13 different injuries that all stem from that problem. After Alaves, he said that the ankle is out of his head. A strong showing against Levante would be a good chance to prove it.