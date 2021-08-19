Dani Carvajal is finally nearing a return from injury as Real Madrid prepare for their second La Liga outing of the season.

The Spanish full-back has now missed seven games in total through a muscular injury, stretching across last season and the first game of this one.

But there is light at the end of the tunnel, and it’s believed Carvajal is back training and eyeing a return as soon as this weekend.

Having been out for so long, the 29-year-old is not going to be fit enough to start in Real Madrid‘s away clash with Levante at Cuitat de Valencia, but it is thought he will be given some match minutes.

Lucas Vazquez has started in Carvajal’s absence, and it’s likely he will continue to do so against Las Granotas this weekend.

But Carvajal should get some much-needed minutes in those legs ahead of looking to win back his starting spot heading towards the international break.

He will then be looking to avoid a repeat of last season when he missed as many as 36 games through injury.