Bernardo Silva will only head to La Liga if he leaves Manchester City

Bernardo Silva only wants to head to La Liga should he leave Manchester City this summer according to Diario AS.

The Portuguese has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur in recent hours, but he’s told his agent, Jorge Mendes, that he wants to play in Spain so he can be closer to his family. Atletico Madrid and Barcelona look the most likely candidates for his signature, although neither operation would be easy.

Silva, 27, was born in Lisbon and came through the youth system at Benfica before joining Monaco in 2014 – on loan – and then making a permanent switch in 2015. He spent two seasons in Ligue 1 before joining Pep Guardiola’s City in 2017.

Silva has won titles wherever he’s been. He won the Primeira Liga with Benfica in 2014, as well as Ligue 1 with Monaco in 2017. He’s won three Premier League titles with City, as well as the FA Cup, two Community Shields and four League Cups.