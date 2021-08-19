Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig is attracting interest from a number of clubs this summer.

The midfielder is said to have attracted interest from several clubs around Europe, according to Mundo Deportivo, but he is not interested in leaving.

Puig started just twice last season and he remains on the periphery in this campaign.

Ronald Koeman is said to have made it clear to the 22-year-old that he wasn’t in his plans for last season, and that remains the same for the current campaign.

Puig was an unused substitute in Barca’s opening La Liga game of the season, and he wasn’t even sent to warm-up by Koeman nor his coaching staff.

With two years remaining on his contract, it’s thought Barcelona would allow Puig to leave, but it’s reported the midfielder is not interested in giving up his Blaugrana dream.

The youngster has less than two weeks to change his mind ahead of the transfer window closing before he is resorted to another season with very little action.