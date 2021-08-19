Arsenal want to sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid according to Diario AS. The North London club are keen to reinforce at right-back, with Mikel Arteta said to have taken a liking to Trippier. Atletico, however, will only consider selling if the Premier League side meet his €60m release clause.

Trippier has been a key player for Diego Simeone at Atletico ever since he joined the club in the summer of 2019. Los Rojiblancos won La Liga last season, beating out Real Madrid on the final day by two points to claim their first title since 2014. Trippier, however, is keen to return to England to be closer to family.

Arsenal opened the new Premier League season with a pretty shambolic 2-0 defeat at newly-promoted Brentford. Arteta is beginning to come under pressure, but has been backed in the market this summer. Martin Odegaard is also close to joining the club from Madrid.