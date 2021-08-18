Real Madrid may have been dealt a huge blow in their bid to land Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe has been a target of Real Madrid‘s for some time, and amid the Frenchman’s expiring contract, there was some hope Los Blancos would finally land him this summer.

PSG have so far been unable to convince Mbappe to sign a new deal and he is now heading into the final year of his contract.

That means PSG either have to sell him this summer or risk losing their superstar striker for absolutely nothing ahead of next season.

🚨⚽️ Informa @toniogarcia85 💥 Fuentes del vestuario del PSG aseguran que Leonardo les ha dicho que Mbappé se queda ‼️ Mbappé también le ha dicho a su círculo más cercano del vestuario que este año se queda ⚪️ Eso sí, la prioridad de Mbappé sigue siendo ir al Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/cfvWtb5GJA — El Larguero (@ellarguero) August 17, 2021

Real Madrid were hoping a sizable offer this summer would convince PSG, and they may well still try, but according to Toño Garcia, PSG chief Leonardo has informed the PSG dressing room that Mbappe is going to stay.

It’s also claimed Mbappe has told his closest friends that will be the case, though it’s reported that Real Madrid remains his priority.

That means it’s likely Mbappe will leave for free next summer rather than signing a new contract.