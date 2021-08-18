Evening headlines: Ramsey the key to Pjanic’s future, Hakimi and Mbappe the best of friends, Coutinho set to stay at Barcelona

Evening headlines for August 18th

Aaron Ramsey’s future is ket to Barcelona securing Miralem Pjanic’s exit

Miralem Pjanic isn’t wanted at Barcelona, not by Ronald Koeman nor by the front office. He’s close to securing a move back to Juventus, but the deal is running into complications according to Mundo Deportivo. The Italian club want to move on Aaron Ramsey, but the Welsh midfielder is currently earning €7m per season, an obstacle to finding him a new club.

Read more here.

Achraf Hakimi and Kylian Mbappe becoming the best of friends at Paris Saint-Germain

“My brother,” is how Kylian Mbappe referred to Achraf Hakimi in one of his latest Instagram stories according to Diario AS. It’s a picture of the pair celebrating Paris Saint-Germain’s latest victory, 4-2 against Racing Strasbourg this past Saturday, in the dressing room after the game. The pair have also been pictured chilling together in an ice bath recovering after the game.

Read more here.

Philippe Coutinho set to stay at Barcelona and challenge Martin Braithwaite for starting berth

Barcelona have decided to keep Philippe Coutinho at Camp Nou according to Marca. Unable to find a new home for the Brazilian due to his high salary, they’ve decided to retain his services and hope that he seizes his second chance with both hands. Coutinho hasn’t shone at Barcelona in the way he did at Liverpool, but the hope is he’ll be able to recover something close to his true level.

Read more here.