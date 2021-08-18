Barcelona have been handed an injury boost as they prepare for their second La Liga fixture of the season.

The Blaugrana kicked off their new season with an impressive 4-2 win over Real Sociedad over the weekend.

And they will be looking to build on that with another tough clash this weekend when they make the trip to Bilbao to take on Athletic Club.

Ahead of that trip to the Basque Country, Barcelona have welcomed defender Oscar Mingueza to training.

Mingueza picked up an injury during the Olympics with Spain and returned straight to the treatment room at Barca.

But according to Mundo Deportivo, Mingueza returned to training this morning and played a small part.

It’s unlikely the 22-year-old will be able to feature this weekend, but he is on track to return to full fitness in the coming week.

That will be a big boost for Ronald Koeman as he looks to improve his depth at centre-back, especially with Samuel Umtiti being touted for an exit.

Mingueza made 27 La Liga appearances for Barcelona last season, starting 23 times, and he is very much liked by Koeman, even if he is not likely to be one of the starting centre-backs this season.