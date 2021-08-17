Thierry Henry offers his verdict on Lionel Messi’s move to Paris Saint-Germain

Ex-Barcelona forward Thierry Henry turned 44 years of age today according to Marca. The Frenchman, considered to be one of the best strikers to have ever played the game, was part of Pep Guardiola’s all conquering side and also enjoyed a distinguished spell with Arsenal and the French national team.

Appearing on French television, Henry gave his opinion on his former teammate Lionel Messi’s decision to join Paris Saint-Germain after being forced to leave Barcelona. The pair won the 2009 Champions League together under Guardiola, beating an imperious Manchester United in the final in Rome.

“The balance is the most important thing,” Henry said. “They always talk about attacking when you have great players, but for me they’re conceding too many goals. It’s true that they still lack important players but they must seek balance. At Barcelona we also had a great team, but people forget to emphasise we barely conceded goals. In general, the team that allow the fewest goals is the one that ends up taking the Champions League.”

PSG are, indeed, stacked with attacking talent. Aside from Messi they can call upon Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, not to mention the likes of Angel di Maria and Marco Verratti. Regarding their defence, they’ll hope that the acquisition of ex-Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos will shore up any rearguard profligacy. The Andalusian is expected to either form a partnership at centre-back with Marquinhos or operate in a back three that also includes Presnel Kimpembe.