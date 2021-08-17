Sergio Aguero already wants to leave Barcelona for MLS

Sergio Aguero wants to leave Barcelona already, so disappointed is he that he can’t play alongside his old friend Lionel Messi. He’s eyeing up a mid-season move across the Atlantic to MLS. That’s according to Phil Kitromilides, who hinted that sources close to Barcelona had told him the news on Monday morning’s Spanish Football Podcast, which he hosts with Sid Lowe.

Barcelona are reeling from Messi’s departure. The Argentine wanted to stay at Camp Nou and had accepted a 50% wage cut, only for Barcelona’s financial situation to be so bad that they couldn’t even register him at that. He’s joined a star-studded roster at Paris Saint-Germain, where he’ll find former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, close friend Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Aguero had joined Barcelona earlier this summer on a free transfer from Manchester City. The Argentine, 33 years of age, is the top scorer in City’s history, contributing 260 goals in 390 appearances at the Etihad. He joined them from Atletico Madrid, where he registered 100 goals in 230 appearances. His first goal for Barcelona, however, is some way off, with the Buenos Aires-born marksman expected to be out injured until November.