Sergi Roberto makes decision on his Barcelona future

Sergi Roberto has, like Gerard Pique, agreed to accept a salary reduction and is ready to sign a two-year deal with Barcelona according to Diario Sport. The 29-year-old midfielder’s intention from the beginning has always been to stay at Camp Nou despite the club’s complex financial situation.

Roberto has attracted attention in the market, with several clubs coveting his services given his contract with Barcelona was set to expire next summer. Several Italian clubs enquired as to his availability, as did Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola.

His versatility on the field is highly rated, as his ability to put the collective, the team, above himself. The player himself is confident a deal will be reached soon and he’ll be able to return to his favoured midfield position, the role that took him to the elite in the first place. His opening-day goal against Real Sociedad this past Sunday is certainly a good way to begin 2021/22.