Real Madrid keeping a close eye on four soon-to-be free agents to sign in 2022

Real Madrid are operating soberly this summer to prepare for a busy transfer window this time next year according to Diario AS. They plan to raid the free agent market once again, this term recruiting David Alaba from Bayern Munich on a free transfer. They’ve pinpointed four players soon-to-be out-of-contract that could bolster their ranks.

Leon Goretzka is close to the end of his deal with Bayern, with the sentiment emanating from Germany being that the powerful midfielder is in search of a new challenge. He’d help Madrid rejuvenate an ageing midfield; Luka Modric is 36, Toni Kroos is 31 and Casemiro is 29. Goretzka, at 26, is approaching his prime. Two other midfielders Madrid like – at opposite ends of their careers – are Manchester United playmaker Paul Pogba and Rennes 18-year-old starlet Eduardo Camavinga.

Two other players Madrid are keeping their eye on are Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger – a German international who could prove a stellar partner to Alaba – and, of course, Kylian Mbappe. Enough words have been written about Mbappe, and Madrid’s interest in him has been well-documented. If the club are unable to prise him from Paris Saint-Germain this summer they’ll be going all out to sign him on a free transfer in 12 months time.