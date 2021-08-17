Real Madrid don’t want Cristiano Ronaldo; they only have eyes for Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid aren’t tempted by the prospect of a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo and remain fully focused on securing Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain according to Marca. Juventus are seeking to make room for Miralem Pjanic and Manuel Locatelli, and would be open to moving on the high-earning Portuguese who himself is interested in a new challenge.

As recently reported, Carlo Ancelotti did indeed speak with Cristiano in these past few days. The two, who won the Champions League together back in 2014, maintain an excellent relationship. But while Carletto would like to bring back the Portuguese the club don’t have any interest in a reunion.

Cristiano himself is though to like the idea of returning to the Spanish capital, the city he reached such incredible heights in during his nine years at the Santiago Bernabeu. His salary is a problem; away from Italy’s forgiving tax regime, he’d charge €60m gross. Only Manchester City and PSG can afford to pay that kind of money, and neither are thought to want him.