Morning headlines: Carletto wants Cristiano, Aguero already tired of Barcelona, Messi enjoys Paris

Morning headlines for August 17th

Carlo Ancelotti wants to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future has been up for debate for some time now. The Portuguese joined Juventus in the summer of 2018 with the ambition of winning his sixth Champions League title and the Italian club’s first, but it hasn’t worked out. Inter even took Serie A off them last summer. Cristiano is 36 now, and time is running out. That’s where Real Madrid – and Carlo Ancelotti – come in.

Sergio Aguero already wants to leave Barcelona for MLS

Sergio Aguero wants to leave Barcelona already, so disappointed is he that he can’t play alongside his old friend Lionel Messi. He’s eyeing up a mid-season move across the Atlantic to MLS. That’s according to Phil Kitromilides, who hinted that sources close to Barcelona had told him the news on Monday morning’s Spanish Football Podcast, which he hosts with Sid Lowe.

Lionel Messi and wife Antonella smiling again on night out in Paris

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonella have a smile back on their faces once again. The pair were distraught to leave Barcelona, as they had decided back in December to stay put in Catalonia. Now that their future is resolved, however, and they’re beginning to make their life in Paris, they’ve recalibrated and reset.

