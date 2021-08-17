Martin Odegaard on the verge of leaving Real Madrid for Arsenal

Martin Odegaard is on the verge of leaving La Liga and Real Madrid for Arsenal according to Marca. An agreement is virtually done which will see the Norwegian return to London and the club he spent the second half of last season on loan at, but this time he’ll be heading there on a permanent deal.

Odegaard has been unsure about the role he’d have played under Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu this season since he returned to the Spanish capital after his summer break. The playmaker enjoyed working with Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta and believes he has a better chance at earning minutes under the Basque than he does in breaking into a formidable midfield three composed of Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

Odegaard is rated as being worth £36m by Transfermarkt, and has earned 30 caps for the Norwegian national team. He thrived the season before last with Real Sociedad, where he spent the year on loan and made 31 La Liga appearances, scoring four goals and providing six assists. He made 14 Premier League appearances for Arsenal in the second half of last season, scoring once and providing two assists.