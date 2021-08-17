Love triangle involving Tottenham, Wolves and Valencia could see Guedes replace Adama

The market is into its final stretch now and deals are beginning to come to fruition. One idea that could become real as we enter the final two weeks is, according to Diario AS, a love triangle involving Tottenham Hotspur, Valencia and Wolverhampton Wanderers that could see Goncalo Guedes leave Mestalla.

Nuno Espirito Santo, the man who replaced Jose Mourinho at Tottenham, wants to take Adama Traore from Wolves to North London. Wolves have set a €40m fee on the wide-man’s head; Daniel Levy and his team are preparing an offer in that region.

Wolves would then take that money and go and take Guedes from Valencia, leaning heavily on their connection with super-agent Jorge Mendes to sign the Portuguese. Guedes’ sale – it’s thought it would take a fee of about €30m to secure his signature – would give Valencia space in the transfer market; Mauro Arambarri is said to be a great desire of new coach Jose Bordalas.