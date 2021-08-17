Lionel Messi’s highly-anticipated Paris Saint-Germain debut given potential date

Lionel Messi has hit the ground running at Paris Saint-Germain according to Marca, training well during his first week in France. He’s kept himself in good shape over the summer and is close to being ready to make one of the most eagerly-anticipated debuts in the history of European football.

It’s unlikely the former Barcelona skipper will be ready to play against Brest this Friday evening, with the game currently being pinpointed for him to make his bow being against Stade de Reims on August 29th. PSG have started the new Ligue 1 season well, with back-to-back victories over Troyes and Strasbourg.

After that matchday there’ll be a break in club football across Europe, for internationals to take place. Messi’s Argentina have a pivotal triple-header against Venezuela, Brazil and Bolivia lined up, with a place in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar at stake. The albiceleste will be on a high after their victory in the Copa America, their first title since 1993.