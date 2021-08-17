Evening headlines: Odegaard close to Arsenal move, Cristiano breaks silence, Madrid eye up four soon-to-be free agents

Evening headlines for August 17th

Martin Odegaard on the verge of leaving Real Madrid for Arsenal

Martin Odegaard is on the verge of leaving La Liga and Real Madrid for Arsenal according to Marca. An agreement is virtually done which will see the Norwegian return to London and the club he spent the second half of last season on loan at, but this time he’ll be heading there on a permanent deal.

Cristiano Ronaldo releases statement on his future: “I’m breaking my silence now to say that I can’t allow people to keep playing around with my name”

Real Madrid aren’t tempted by the prospect of a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo and remain fully focused on securing Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain. Juventus are seeking to make room for Miralem Pjanic and Manuel Locatelli, and would be open to moving on the high-earning Portuguese who himself is interested in a new challenge.

Real Madrid keeping a close eye on four soon-to-be free agents to sign in 2022

Real Madrid are operating soberly this summer to prepare for a busy transfer window this time next year according to Diario AS. They plan to raid the free agent market once again, this term recruiting David Alaba from Bayern Munich on a free transfer. They’ve pinpointed four players soon-to-be out-of-contract that could bolster their ranks.

