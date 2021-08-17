Carlo Ancelotti wants to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future has been up for debate for some time now. The Portuguese joined Juventus in the summer of 2018 with the ambition of winning his sixth Champions League title and the Italian club’s first, but it hasn’t worked out. Inter even took Serie A off them last summer. Cristiano is 36 now, and time is running out. That’s where Real Madrid – and Carlo Ancelotti – come in.

Boom. Edu dropped a bombshell. pic.twitter.com/JEdYx7IWOV — El Chiringuito in English (@ElChiringuitoEN) August 17, 2021

That’s according to El Chiringuito’s Edu Aguirre, at least. He’s claimed that Carletto, who’s just replaced Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu, wants to bring his former charge back to the Spanish capital from Turin. Madrid are light on centre-forwards at this moment in time; neither Luka Jovic nor Mariano Diaz are at the level one needs to challenge on all fronts, and Carletto knows it. Cristiano, despite his age, still brings so much.

Cristiano is a certified club legend at the Bernabeu, scoring a remarkable 311 goals in 292 La Liga appearances between 2009 and 2018. The Portuguese won, of course, two La Liga titles and four Champions League titles with Madrid. He hasn’t slowed significantly with age, either; he won the Golden Boot at Euro 2020, bagging five goals in four appearances for his beloved Portugal this summer. How much weight Aguirre’s assertion carries is unknown; but it would certainly be intriguing.