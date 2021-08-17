Carlo Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid won’t be re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo in tweet

Real Madrid aren’t tempted by the prospect of a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo and remain fully focused on securing Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain. Juventus are seeking to make room for Miralem Pjanic and Manuel Locatelli, and would be open to moving on the high-earning Portuguese who himself is interested in a new challenge.

It was recently reported that Carlo Ancelotti spoke with Cristiano in these past few days. The two, who won the Champions League together back in 2014, maintain an excellent relationship. The thinking was that while Carletto would like to bring back the Portuguese the club didn’t have any interest in a reunion; the Italian coach himself, however, shot down this notion on Twitter. “Cristiano is a legend of Real Madrid and has all my love and respect,” he tweeted. “But never have I planned to sign him [this summer]. We’re looking to the future.”

Cristiano es una leyenda del Real Madrid y tiene todo mi cariño y respeto. Nunca me he planteado ficharle. Miramos hacia adelante. #HalaMadrid — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) August 17, 2021

Cristiano himself is though to have liked the idea of returning to the Spanish capital, the city he reached such incredible heights in during his nine years at the Santiago Bernabeu. His salary is a problem; away from Italy’s forgiving tax regime, he’d charge €60m gross. Only Manchester City and PSG can afford to pay that kind of money, and neither are thought to want him.