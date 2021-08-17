Barcelona struggling to convince Samuel Umtiti to leave the club

Samuel Umtiti is proving to be one of Barcelona’s biggest problems as we enter this final stretch of the transfer window according to Mundo Deportivo. If the club can move on either him or Miralem Pjanic they’ll be able to register Sergio Aguero without having to force any other players to lower their salaries.

But the Frenchman wants to stay at Camp Nou. He believes his physical problems have been overcome and now he’s ready to fight for a starting role at the centre of defence. He’ll only leave Catalonia for an offer he likes from both a sporting and an economic perspective. He’s still contracted for two more seasons at Barcelona and is on one of the biggest salaries in the squad.

Transfers back to France, to Monaco and Nice, have been mooted in the previous few weeks although neither has come to fruition. One option that looks a little more promising, however, involves Lyon, the club he joined Barcelona from. They’ve fallen out with Marcelo, one of their centre-backs, over a disciplinary issue, and are in need of a player of Umtiti’s profile. Time will tell whether a deal can be struck, and if Umtiti will accept it should it be.