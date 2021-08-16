Watch: 50 of Lionel Messi’s greatest goals for Barcelona

There’s nobody like him. That’s the sensation one feels immediately after combing through this fantastic thread featuring 50 of Lionel Messi’s greatest goals for Barcelona, the club he no longer belongs to. The Argentine left Catalonia on a free transfer for Paris Saint-Germain this summer, where a new challenge awaits. But that doesn’t mean we can’t remember what was.

[THREAD] Messi’s 50 Greatest Ever goals scored for Barcelona (with commentary) pic.twitter.com/3QTkVwMw1A — Mo (@mhussein_fcb) August 14, 2021

Each goal is, by design, better than the rest, but they’re all jaw-dropping in their own way. Messi played and plays the game like nobody else, combining moments of elevated mental acuity with acts that defy our expectations of what a man can actually do with a football at his feet. It’s not just what Messi does that astounds us; it’s how he does it. There’s nobody like him.

Barcelona got the post-Messi era underway last night, beating Real Sociedad 4-2 at Camp Nou to prove that there is life after Lionel. The man himself was presented as a PSG player to rapture at the Parc des Princes on Saturday, and will make his debut in France as soon as his fitness allows given his lack of pre-season.