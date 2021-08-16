Spanish football evening headlines: Atletico’s Vlahovic bid rejected, Torres to stay at Villarreal and Sevilla close in on Delaney

Spanish football evening headlines for August 16th

Fiorentina reject Atletico’s Vlahovic bid

Serie A giants Fiorentina have reportedly rejected a €60m bid from Atletico Madrid for Dusan Vlahovic in the last 48 hours.

According to reports from Sky Italia, Atletico have made contact over a possible deal, but Fiorentina have rejected their initial offer as they aim for a higher price.

Read more here.

Torres rejects Spurs interest to remain with Villarreal

Villarreal defender Pau Torres is set to reject a move to Tottenham before the end of the transfer window.

According to reports from Marca, Villarreal’s return to the Champions League this season, has proved vital in retaining him.

Read more here.

Sevilla edge closer on Delaney move

La Liga giants Sevilla are rumoured to be on the verge of a deal for Borussia Dortmund star Thomas Delaney.

According to reports from Marca, both parties are close to a deal on the Dane, who is looking for a new challenge away from the Bundesliga.

Read more here.

Images via Getty Images