Sevilla close in on Thomas Delaney deal

La Liga giants Sevilla are rumoured to be on the verge of a deal for Borussia Dortmund star Thomas Delaney.

The Andalucian giants are looking at boosting their squad options for the 2021/22 campaign with boss Julen Lopetegui given an increased transfer budget to work with.

According to reports from Marca, both parties are close to a deal on the Danish international, who is looking for a new challenge away from the Bundesliga.

Delaney’s current deal at Signal Iduna Park expires at the end of the current campaign and the German club are willing to sell him to avoid a free transfer exit.

A deal is expected to be completed in the region of €4-5m in the coming days with Delaney signing a two year deal at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Delaney’s arrival is not expected to be the last new face to arrive at the club this month with Lopetegui targeting at least two more signings.

