Rayo Vallecano swoop for Alaves star Lucas Perez

Newly promoted Rayo Vallecano are tracking a move for Alaves striker Lucas Perez in the coming days.

Rayo kicked off their return to La Liga in 2021 with a 2-0 defeat at Sevilla on the opening weekend of the campaign with Andoni Iraola aiming to add some goals to his squad.

Despite securing promotion via the play offs at the end of 2020/21, Rayo struggled for goals last season, with Isi Palazón ending the campaign as their top scorer with 10 league goals.

According to reports from Marca, Perez’s future in the Basque Country could be in doubt with Javi Calleja open to letting him go.

The 32-year-old is rumoured to be open to a return to Vallecas this summer after spending three seasons at the club from 2009 to 2011.

Following his exit from Rayo, the Galician enjoyed a nomadic career with spells in Ukraine and Greece, before joining Arsenal in 2016 and then returning to Spain at Deportivo la Coruna in 2017.