Raphael Varane reveals Sir Alex Ferguson secret in eye catching Manchester United interview

New Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has confirmed the Premier League giants have been tracking him since 2011.

The French international was unveiled as a United player ahead of their Premier League season curtain raiser at home to Leeds United last weekend.

Now THAT is an Old Trafford welcome 🤩#MUFC @RaphaelVarane — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 14, 2021

Varane’s confirmation was delayed by a hold up with his paperwork at Old Trafford and a period of mandatory Covid-19 following his departure from Real Madrid earlier this month.

However, the centre back has admitted he is delighted to finally join up with the squad, and the 28-year-old revealed a shock story surrounding former United boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

🏆 After a decade of success, @RaphaelVarane remains hungrier than ever for more silverware. Trust us: you 𝗱𝗼𝗻'𝘁 want to miss this special Q&A 👇#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 16, 2021

“I am very happy and excited to get started here, it is a new journey for me,” he told an interview with the MUFC official website.

“It was a very happy adventure with Real Madrid but it a new start for me here.

“There have always been a lot of rumours about me and Manchester United, since back in 2011.

“That interest from United began then with Sir Alex visiting me in my mother’s house (before I joined Real Madrid).

“The most important thing for me is that this is a new challenge and the motivation is there for me to start in a new league with a big club like United.

🎥 𝗥𝗘𝗖 🔴 Footage from @RaphaelVarane's first session is ready for you to enjoy 👇#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 16, 2021

“For me it is the right moment to make the move and I am happy to be here.”

Varane has already joined up with his new teammates for training but he is still some way short of match fitness after a disrupted preseason in Madrid.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will slowly integrate him into his starting plans in the coming weeks but he is unlikely to feature regularly until after the September international break.