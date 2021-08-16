Pau Torres to reject Tottenham move over Champions League mission with Villarreal

Villarreal defender Pau Torres is set to reject a move to Tottenham before the end of the transfer window.

The Spanish international has been heavily linked with a move away from La Liga this summer amid growing interest in him from the Premier League.

Manchester United’s interest in him has reduced in recent weeks following the arrival of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid but Spurs are interested in the 24-year-old.

However, despite the potential of his £50m release clause being trigged by the North London giants, Torres wants to stick with the Yellow Submarine.

According to reports from Marca, Villarreal’s return to the Champions League this season, following their success in the 2021 Europa League, has proved vital in retaining him.

Unai Emery has also confirmed no club has meet their requirements for a sale with the former Arsenal boss confident his defensive lynchpin will stay at the Estadio de la Ceramica in 2021.