Luka Modric called up for World Cup duty with Croatia

Real Madrid midfield star Luka Modric has been called up to the Croatia squad for next month’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The 35-year-old schemer agreed a 12 month contract extension in the Spanish capital earlier this summer as he enters into his 10th season in Madrid.

New boss Carlo Ancelotti hailed the veteran star’s endurance during preseason and the former Tottenham man is set to play a key role under the Italian this season.

However, his call up by Zlatko Dalić for their matches in September adds another set of fixtures to his marathon 12 months for club and country.

Dalić’s side picked up seven points from their first three qualification games at the start of 2021 with a triple header of games to come in September.

The 2018 World Cup finalists face Russia and Slovakia before a home game in Split against Slovenia with Osasuna star Ante Budimir joining Modric as La Liga’s other representative in the squad.