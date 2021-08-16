Getafe eye Jorge Cuenca following Pau Torres update at Villarreal

Getafe could make a move for Jorge Cuenca in the coming days from La Liga rivals Villarreal.

Michel is aiming to boost his defensive options for the coming campaign before the transfer window closes later this month.

The club have been linked with a string of targets across the Spanish top flight but they have now reportedly made a decision on Spanish U21 international Cuenca.

According to reports from Marca, the future of Pau Torres at the club has played a key role in the deal, with the 24-year-old expected to stay with Unai Emery’s side this summer.

Torres was targeted by Premier League pair Manchester United and Tottenham earlier this summer but he wants to remain with the Yellow Submarine due to their place in this season’s Champions League.

Despite not making a senior appearance for Villarreal, Cuenca was ever present during his season long loan spell with Almeria in 2020/21, and Getafe could secure a deal for around €6m.

Image via Getty Images