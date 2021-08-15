Watch: Lionel Messi presented by Paris Saint-Germain

For the first time since 2004, La Liga got underway this weekend without a certain diminutive Argentine named Lionel Messi at the front and centre of it. He’s joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer from Barcelona, and was presented at the Parc des Princes on Saturday afternoon to an incredible reception.

Lionel Messi is presented to the PSG fans 🔥 (via @PSG_English) pic.twitter.com/AtIE1o9pUg — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 14, 2021

There’s no doubt it was surreal to see Messi presented as a PSG player alongside former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, but that’s the world we’re living in now. The presentation occurred just before PSG took on Strasbourg, a game they won 4-2 thanks to goals from Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe, Julian Draxler and Pablo Sarabia. Neither Messi nor Ramos are quite match fit.

Back in Spain, Madrid got their La Liga campaign underway with an excellent 4-1 win over Alaves while Barcelona begin their season this evening, when they face Real Sociedad at Camp Nou. It’ll be the first competitive game of the post-Messi era.