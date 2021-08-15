Watch: Every one of Lionel Messi’s 120 goals for Barcelona in the Champions League

Lionel Messi has left La Liga and Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain. The Blaugrana begin the post-Messi era this evening, when they take on Real Sociedad at Camp Nou. Second bananas will need to step up to the plate and fill the void left by the Argentine genius, a task easier said than done. He’s irreplaceable.

Messi ended his Barcelona career having provided 672 goals and 305 assists in 778 games. That means he was directly responsible for 1.25 goals per game every game across 16 years, or 61 goals per year. He provided Barcelona 61 goals per year for 16 years.

Part of the reason Messi has gone to PSG is because they give him a real chance to win a fifth Champions League title. The Argentine’s first triumph came in 2006, although he was injured for the final against Arsenal in Paris. He was front and centre in 2009, 2011 and 2015 (against Manchester United, United again and Juventus respectively) for victories two, three and four, however. This desire for a fifth, sure to be shared by former Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos, was key in choosing PSG.