Spanish football evening headlines: Barcelona and Atletico Madrid secure opening day wins and Griezmann remains open to Atleti return

Spanish football evening headlines for August 15th

Barcelona survive Real Sociedad test

Barcelona have kicked off the post Lionel Messi era with a morale boosting 4-2 win over Real Sociedad.

La Blaugrana were in need of a positive start to the 2021/22 La Liga campaign against La Real but they were force to survive a few scares at the Camp Nou.

Atletico Madrid secure Celta Vigo win

Defending La Liga champions Atletico Madrid have kicked off their title defence with a 2-1 win at Celta Vigo.

Los Rojiblancos face a real battle to retain their title in the coming campaign but the early signs look positive for Diego Simeone and his players.

Griezmann remains open to Atletico return in 2021

Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann is reportedly still open to a possible summer return to Atletico Madrid.

The Frenchman has been linked with a sensational move back to the Spanish capital ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season due to La Blaugrana’s ongoing financial difficulties.

