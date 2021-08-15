Morning headlines: Madrid begin new season with a bang, Bale and Hazard show what they can do, Messi presented by PSG

Morning headlines for August 15th

Real Madrid begin the new La Liga season with a bang

Carlo Ancelotti promised when he was presented as Real Madrid’s new coach that he would deliver spectacular football worthy of the history of the club. His debut, at least, couldn’t have gone better. Madrid beat Alaves 4-1 to begin the season with a bang and, note Marca, introduce a positive air around the club.

Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard show flashes of their ability

Lionel Messi presented by Paris Saint-Germain

For the first time since 2004, La Liga got underway this weekend without a certain diminutive Argentine named Lionel Messi at the front and centre of it. He’s joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer from Barcelona, and was presented at the Parc des Princes on Saturday afternoon to an incredible reception.