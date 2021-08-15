Jordi Alba is fully committed to Barcelona ahead of 2021/22

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba has confirmed his full commitment to the club this season.

The Spanish international has been linked with a move away from the Catalan giants in the last 12 months as the club look to reduce their wage bill.

However, following the departure of Lionel Messi from the club this month, the 32-year-old has been promoted to the role of joint captain at Camp Nou.

Alba’s experience will be vital in the coming months as Ronald Koeman aims to keep his squad on track in 2021/22 and the ex Valencia defender has no plans of moving on in 2021.

“My predisposition for Barcelona has always been total, I’ve been here all my life, 10 years in the first team and eight in the youth team”, he told an interview with Mundo Deportivo.

“I can speak for myself and for the president. We are all going in the same direction.

“As Gerard Pique said, the predisposition is always the same. Now it will be our turn and there should be no doubt about us.

“I am totally committed to Barcelona.”

Vice captain Pique has reportedly already agreed to take a 50% wage cut amid an ongoing crisis at the club following Messi’s departure.

Alba and other senior stars are due to sit down for emergency talks in the coming days to negotiate a wage reduction package with key players rumoured to be open over a salary cut.

