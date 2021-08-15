Antoine Griezmann still open to Atletico Madrid return

Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann is reportedly still open to a possible summer return to Atletico Madrid.

The Frenchman has been linked with a sensational move back to the Spanish capital ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season due to La Blaugrana’s ongoing financial difficulties.

Barcelona are aiming to offload some of their highest earners in the coming weeks as they attempt to reduce their bloated wage bill.

Griezmann has three years left on his contract at the Camp Nou but the Catalan giants could be willing to accept a €75m sale.

According to reports from Cadena SER, via Diario AS, Griezmann wants to go back to Atletico and he is willing to reduce his salary by 50% to secure a return.

Diego Simeone remains a huge fan of the 30-year-old, but the club could push for a cheaper alternative, with La Roja Olympic star Rafa Mir a rumoured option from Premier League side Wolves.