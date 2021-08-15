Gerard Pique and Martin Braithwaite put Barcelona 2-0 up against Real Sociedad

Barcelona have cruised into a 2-0 half time lead in their 2021/22 La Liga season opener against Real Sociedad.

La Blaugrana have made a positive start in their first 45 minutes of action following Lionel Messi’s high profile departure to Paris Saint-Germain this month.

Despite the pressure on the Catalan giants at the Camp Nou the home side got off to a perfect start on 20 minutes as Gerard Pique got away from his man to nod home Memphis Depay’s free kick.

Pique takes a pay cut to help his club, heads in their first goal of the season, and then kisses the badge in celebration! 👏 A Barcelona legend 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/k3jafCXXxx — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) August 15, 2021

That impetus swung the game in their favour before break with Depay coming close to his first goal in Spanish football with two audacious long range attempts.

However, despite La Real looking set to hold on for a one goal deficit Danish international Martin Braithwaite doubled their advantage in added time.

Frenkie de Jong’s driving run broke in behind the visitors back line and Braithwaite delayed his run to power home a back post header.

Images via Getty Images