Eden Hazard confirms his injury hell is in the past

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard is confident of making a huge impact on La Liga in 2021/22.

The Belgian winger has endured two injury disrupted seasons in the Spanish capital following his 2019 move from Premier League giants Chelsea.

Los Blancos fans have not seen the best of the 30-year-old in Madrid with huge chunks of the last two years spent on the sidelines.

A persistent ankle injury was the main problem for Hazard last season but the former Lille man is determined to put his fitness issues behind him in the coming months.

“I have nothing but good feelings for me and for the team”, he told a post match interview with Movistar+ as reported via Mundo Deportivo.

“We scored four goals with and played. We are going to win as many games as possible.

“The ankle is already out of my head and I am going to give everything this season.”

Hazard made a starting return in Real Madrid first game of the new campaign with Los Blancos picking up an impressive 4-1 win away at Alaves this weekend.

Carlo Ancelotti was full of praise for his efforts at full time with the fit again midfielder, who provided an outrageous assist for Karim Benzema’s opening goal on the night.

Images via Getty Images