Barcelona seal key 4-2 opening day win over Real Sociedad

Barcelona have kicked off the post Lionel Messi era with a morale boosting 4-2 win over Real Sociedad.

La Blaugrana were in need of a positive start to the 2021/22 La Liga campaign against La Real but they were force to survive a few scares at the Camp Nou.

Gerard Pique – fresh from agreeing to take a major salary reduction in Catalonia – nodded them in front from Memphis Depay’s cross before Martin Braithwaite doubled their advantage before the break.

Ronald Koeman’s side looked to ease away from their rivals after the restart as Braithwaite grabbed his second of the night to give the hosts a three goal lead.

But, with the home side’s confidence still brittle going into the season, La Real hit back via Julen Lobete’s first ever top flight goal and Mikel Oyarzabal’s stunning free kick.

However, with the home side just looking to get over the line late on, Sergi Roberto arrived on cue to turn home Braithwaite’s cross from close range.

