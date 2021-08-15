Atletico Madrid kick off 2021/22 with Celta Vigo win

Defending La Liga champions Atletico Madrid have kicked off their title defence with a 2-1 win at Celta Vigo.

Los Rojiblancos face a real battle to retain their title in the coming campaign but the early signs look positive for Diego Simeone and his players.

Neither side managed to impose themselves in the opening stages before Angel Correa cracked home a spectacular opener on 23 minutes.

Thomas Lemar’s driving run caused problems for the home defence and his lay off on the edge of the box was bulleted home by Mexican star Correa.

Rocketed into the top corner! 🚀🎯 What a way to start the season that is for Correa and Atleti 👏 pic.twitter.com/enApWCaTUk — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) August 15, 2021

However. Simeone’s side struggled to replicate that intensity after the restart as Iago Aspas tucked home from the penalty spot following a controversial handball from Marcos Llorente.

But despite looking short of sharpness in the closing stages, the impressive Correa wrapped up the win with a measured finish late on.

Atletico Madrid hit the front again! 🔴⚪ After a potentially controversial penalty saw Celta equalise, Correa comes up with a second thanks to some great play in the build up from Saúl 👏 pic.twitter.com/1HtIOZitxR — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) August 15, 2021

Up next for for Simeone’s title holders is a home game against Elche next weekend.

