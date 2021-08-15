Atletico Madrid La Liga

Atletico Madrid kick off 2021/22 with Celta Vigo win

Defending La Liga champions Atletico Madrid have kicked off  their title defence with a 2-1 win at Celta Vigo.

Los Rojiblancos face a real battle to retain their title in the coming campaign but the early signs look positive for Diego Simeone and his players.

Neither side managed to impose themselves in the opening stages before Angel Correa cracked home a spectacular opener on 23 minutes.

Thomas Lemar’s driving run caused problems for the home defence and his lay off on the edge of the box was bulleted home by Mexican star Correa.

However. Simeone’s side struggled to replicate that intensity after the restart as Iago Aspas tucked home from the penalty spot following a controversial handball from Marcos Llorente.

But despite looking short of sharpness in the closing stages, the impressive Correa wrapped up the win with a measured finish late on.

Up next for for Simeone’s title holders is a home game against Elche next weekend.

Images via Getty Images

