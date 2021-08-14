Spanish football evening headlines: Bale starts against Alaves, Koke issues title pledge and Sevilla close in on Augustinsson

Spanish football evening headlines for August 14th

Gareth Bale starts for Real Madrid at Alaves

Gareth Bale makes his first La Liga start for Real Madrid since June 2020 in tonight’s 2021/22 season opener away at Alaves.

New Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti has named the 32-year-old in an attacking starting team in the Basque Country alongside the fit again Eden Hazard.

Koke issues Atletico Madrid title defence message

Atletico Madrid skipper Koke has issued a title defence challenge to their rivals ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season.

Los Rojiblancos kick off their attempts to retain the league title away at Celta Vigo tomorrow afternoon with Diego Simeone aiming to win his third title in Madrid.

Sevilla on the verge of Ludwig Augustinsson deal

Sevilla are on the verge of completing a deal to sign Swedish international Ludwig Augustinsson.

As per reports from Marca, an agreement is almost complete on a €5.5m deal, with the defender already spotted at the club’s training facilities to complete a medical.