Ronald Koeman faces difficult task at Barcelona

Ronald Koeman took charge of Barcelona in the aftermath of the 8-2 humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich. Now, according to Marca, the task he has ahead of him is even more difficult, as Barcelona begin a new era following the departure of Lionel Messi.

Messi’s been scoring 30 goals or more every year for over a decade at Camp Nou, and his absence is a serious challenge. His departure is compounded by Barcelona’s financial situation; they lack the tools to go into the market and improve the squad. Low-cost transfers have been done, but nothing that would suggest Barcelona can seriously challenge in Europe this coming season.

Barcelona have also struggled to move on underperforming big-earners in the first team squad, and are left with a more bloated roster than they would have liked. There’s also the difficult situation with Ilaix Moriba; the teenager was used frequently by Koeman last season but is in the midst of a standoff with the club and looks likely to leave.

Then there’s the battle Barcelona are in the midst of with La Liga. Javier Tebas is in open war with Florentino Perez and Joan Laporta, evidenced by the argument over the CVC investment fund and their investment in La Liga. The Super League looms large. In short, Barcelona aren’t in an ideal moment. The atmosphere is negative but the pressure is on, with Koeman and his team expected to perform, despite everything.