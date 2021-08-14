Real Madrid kick of Carlo Ancelotti’s return with 4-1 Alaves win

Real Madrid cruised to a 4-1 win at Alaves on the opening weekend of the 2021/22 La Liga season.

Los Blancos showed their ruthless streak after the break in the Basque Country as Carlo Ancelotti kicked off his second spell in the Spanish capital with a vital three points.

Neither side could make much headway before the break as Gareth Bale posed the biggest threat for the visitors from distance.

Skipper Karim Benzema got the ball rolling within minutes of the restart as the Frenchman powered home Eden Hazard’s spectacular flick.

Karim Benzema is up and running for the new season! 🔥 Eden Hazard's GENIUS flick teed it up and the French international smashed it into the back of the net 😱 pic.twitter.com/5mNpKjXw2A — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) August 14, 2021

That breakthrough proved key for Ancelotti’s side as Nacho Fernandez made it 2-0 shortly after from Luka Modric‘s cross.

Benzema added a third on the night, just after the hour mark, before Joselu netted a consolation from the penalty spot for the hosts.

With Ancelotti’s side in full control in the closing minutes substitute Vinicius Junior added a fourth goal in added time.

Image via Getty Images