Raphael Varane: “The chance to come here and play in the Premier League is something I couldn’t turn down”

Manchester United have confirmed the acquisition of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid and paraded him at Old Trafford ahead of their Premier League debut against Leeds United. The Frenchman will wear the number 19 at his new club.

Varane, 28 years of age, has signed a contract that will run until the summer of 2025. He’s one of the most decorated players in world football, having amassed 19 trophies so far in his career including four Champions League titles, three La Liga titles and, of course, the small matter of the 2018 World Cup. He’s represented France 79 times and was just at Euro 2020 with them.

“Manchester United is one of the most iconic clubs in world football and the chance to come here and play in the Premier League is something I couldn’t turn down,” he said.

“There’s a lot more I want to achieve in my career and I know I’m joining a squad full of great players who will all have the same determination to win matches and trophies. Having spoken to the manager I can see how much progress has been made over the last few seasons and I now join a group ready to play at the highest level. I want to make an impact here and I’ll give everything to become part of the club’s illustrious history.”