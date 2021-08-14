Morning headlines: Koeman faces tough task at Barcelona, Odegaard could help Madrid sign Mbappe, Madrid want to leave La Liga

Morning headlines for August 14th

Ronald Koeman faces difficult task at Barcelona

Ronald Koeman took charge of Barcelona in the aftermath of the 8-2 humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich. Now, according to Marca, the task he has ahead of him is even more difficult, as Barcelona begin a new era following the departure of Lionel Messi.

Martin Odegaard’s departure could help Real Madrid in their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe’s future is still a hot topic heading into the final month of the transfer window. Whether he’ll stay at Paris Saint-Germain or leave for Real Madrid is unknown; what is known, according to Diario AS, is that Madrid have €122m set aside specifically to purchase him. Should Martin Odegaard join Arsenal as has been rumoured, Madrid will have an even larger kitty.

Real Madrid studying the possibility of leaving La Liga

Real Madrid have been studying the possibility of leaving La Liga for a number of weeks according to Mundo Deportivo. They’re said to be tired of dealing with the obstacles La Liga chief Javier Tebas constantly puts in front of them. Florentino Perez has compiled information on Serie A and the Bundesliga, but the option that’s most attractive is the Premier League.

