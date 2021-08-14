Koke confident of Atletico Madrid La Liga title defence in 2021/22

Atletico Madrid skipper Koke has issued a title defence challenge to their rivals ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season.

Los Rojiblancos kick off their attempts to retain the league title away at Celta Vigo tomorrow afternoon with Diego Simeone aiming to win his third title in Madrid.

Spanish star Koke will skipper Simeone’s charges once again this season, as they look to edge out Real Madrid and Barcelona in the next 12 months, and he has insisted the club are ready for it.

“It will be an exciting year, we always want to have a great season, hopefully we can match last season and be champions again”, he told an interview with the club website, as reported via Marca.

“But for that to happen, there is a lot of work to do.

“It has been a different preseason, but there is no excuse not to start well.

“We have adapt as quickly as possible and continue doing what we do well, which is compete, fight and win the games.”

Simeone faces a handful of fitness concerns ahead of the trip to Galicia this weekend with the Argentinian waiting on fitness updates on Felipe Monteiro and Joao Felix.

Felix returned late to preseason training following an operation, after featuring for Portugal at Euro 2020, and his starting first team comeback is expected to be delayed until later this month.

POSSIBLE ATLETICO MADRID STARTING XI V CELTA VIGO

Oblak; Perez, Hermoso, Gimenez; Carrasco, De Paul, Koke, Saul; Llorente, Suarez, Lemar