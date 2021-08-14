La Liga News

WATCH: Karim Benzema fires Real Madrid in front at Alaves

Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema has spectacularly put Los Blancos 1-0 in front at Alaves.

Carlo Ancelotti has kicked off his second stint in charge in the Spanish capital with key returns to the starting line up for Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard.

The visitors struggled to make a consistent impact before the break at the Estadio Mendizorroza with Bale’s long range efforts the closest they came to a breakthrough.

However, despite appearing set for an uphill battle after the restart, French star Benzema popped up with a fantastic breakthrough on 47 minutes.

Lucas Vazquez recycled an overhit cross back into the Alaves box and Hazard’s outrageous flick was smashed home by Benzema.

The away side have looked to further exert their dominance in the final half hour with defender Nacho Fernandez putting them 2-0 up.

Luka Modric‘s short corner caused problems for the home defence and the Spanish centre back stole in front of his marker to poke home from close range.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Carlo Ancelotti Eden Hazard Karim Benzema Luka Modric Nacho Fernandez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.