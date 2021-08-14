Barcelona and Joan Laporta upset with Jordi Alba’s reluctance to lower his salary

Joan Laporta and the Barcelona hierarchy are upset with Jordi Alba according to Diario AS. The veteran full-back is reluctant to reduce his salary, which doesn’t expire until 2024. Barcelona need him to meet the club halfway and take a pay-cut to help the Catalan outfit alleviate their delicate financial situation.

Gerard Pique took a significant pay-cut to enable Barcelona to register Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Rey Manaj for La Liga, and as one of the team’s captains Alba is expected to do the same. He’s reportedly given the go-ahead to postpone €10m of his deal, meaning it won’t be paid until the end of his contract.

Alba was particularly affected by the departure of Lionel Messi, and was whistled by some supporters during Barcelona’s 3-0 defeat of Juventus in the final of the Joan Gamper at the Estadi Johan Cruyff last Sunday. Sergi Roberto and Sergio Busquets are currently in negotiations to reduce their wages in line with Pique.