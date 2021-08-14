Angel di Maria: Sergio Aguero “wants to kill himself”

Angel di Maria has said that Sergio Aguero “wants to kill himself” he’s so disappointed by how the summer has worked out. Aguero joined Barcelona on a free transfer from Manchester City on the expectation that he’d be able to team up with his old friend Lionel Messi, only for Messi to join Di Maria’s Paris Saint-Germain.

Aguero has just been ruled out of action for ten weeks due to a tendon injury, so will see his debut for his new club delayed significantly. “Kun wants to kill himself, what’s he going to do?” Di Maria told Diario Ole according to Caught Offside. “The worst thing is that he’s injured himself again. He was making a great effort with his knee and it’s happened again. Hopefully he’ll be able to get back to what he is.”

Barcelona are reeling from Messi’s departure. The Argentine wanted to stay at Camp Nou and had accepted a 50% wage cut, only for Barcelona’s financial situation to be so bad that they couldn’t even register him at that. He’s joined a star-studded roster at PSG, where he’ll find former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, close friend Neymar and rising star Kylian Mbappe.

Aguero is the top scorer in City’s history, contributing 260 goals in 390 appearances at the Etihad. He joined them from Atletico Madrid, where he registered 100 goals in 230 appearances. His first goal for Barcelona, however, is some way off.