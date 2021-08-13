Tottenham linked with Pau Torres swoop

Premier League side Tottenham could move for Villarreal defensive star Pau Torres this month.

Spanish international Torres has been heavily linked with a move away from the Estadio de la Ceramica this summer due to his £50m release clause with the Yellow Submarine.

Manchester United’s interest in him has reduced in recent weeks following the arrival of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid but Spurs are interested in the 24-year-old.

According to reports from the Daily Express, Nuno Santo is already planning for life after Harry Kane with the England striker considering a £150m move to Manchester City.

If Kane does move on to the Etihad Stadium, Santo will be handed an increased transfer budget in the coming weeks, with a new centre back a key target for the Portuguese coach.

The departure of Toby Alderweireld has left Spurs short of numbers in defence and Torres appears tailormade for the Premier League based on his Villarreal form.